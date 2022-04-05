Key highlights

Eurozone business growth got a boost last month from the re-opening of economies following the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to a survey which however showed soaring energy costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine threaten the recovery.

Global sovereign borrowing will reach $10.4 trillion in 2022, nearly a third above the average before the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

Oil prices rose as the US and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Russia over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, raising concerns over tighter global supply, while Iran's nuclear talks with world powers stalled.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair opened at 75.55 levels and traded in the range of 75.31-75.55 with a downside bias. The USDINR pair closed at 75.32. The USDINR pair ended down tracking strong Asian currencies and dollar inflows. Asian currencies strengthened as the dollar steadied ahead of the release of minutes of the Fed March policy. The dollar index steadied as market participants might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.

Global currency updates

The pound traded slightly higher against the US dollar tracking the higher UK PMI services data. The UK Services PMI was revised higher and finalized at 62.6 for March as against the 61 flash estimates. However, the market sentiment remained fragile amid the prospect of more Western sanctions on Russia over its alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Euro traded a tad down against the US dollar due to the escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and a firmer US dollar. Additional sanctions on Russia are likely to elevate their oil stockpiles, which will result in lower supply to Europe and henceforth escalation in inflation along with a lower growth rate.

Bond market

Treasury yields remained on the rise, with the 2-year continuing to trade above the 10-year, inverting a closely watched measure of the yield curve. India's 10-year benchmark traded sideways ahead of the RBI MPC meet which is due on Friday. The security closed the day at 6.90%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped a two-day winning run today amid cautious gains across most global markets. Losses in financial shares dragged the headline indices lower, though gains in auto, consumer, and metal stocks limited the downside. Broader markets managed to hold on to the green throughout the day. The Nifty Midcap 100 index finished the day 1.4% higher and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.9%.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data and FOMC member's speech."

Global shares dipped, under pressure from concern about persistent inflation, as well as the economic impact of more sanctions on Russia, as the West grapples with the human cost of the war in Ukraine. Investors could get fresh insight into the Federal Reserve's outlook for the economy and interest rates when Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks later in the day, and again on Wednesday with the release of the minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting.