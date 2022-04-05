Key highlights
Eurozone business growth got a boost last month from the re-opening of economies following the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to a survey which however showed soaring energy costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine threaten the recovery.
Global sovereign borrowing will reach $10.4 trillion in 2022, nearly a third above the average before the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
Oil prices rose as the US and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Russia over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, raising concerns over tighter global supply, while Iran's nuclear talks with world powers stalled.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair opened at 75.55 levels and traded in the range of 75.31-75.55 with a downside bias. The USDINR pair closed at 75.32. The USDINR pair ended down tracking strong Asian currencies and dollar inflows. Asian currencies strengthened as the dollar steadied ahead of the release of minutes of the Fed March policy. The dollar index steadied as market participants might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
Global currency updates
The pound traded slightly higher against the US dollar tracking the higher UK PMI services data. The UK Services PMI was revised higher and finalized at 62.6 for March as against the 61 flash estimates. However, the market sentiment remained fragile amid the prospect of more Western sanctions on Russia over its alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Euro traded a tad down against the US dollar due to the escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and a firmer US dollar. Additional sanctions on Russia are likely to elevate their oil stockpiles, which will result in lower supply to Europe and henceforth escalation in inflation along with a lower growth rate.
Bond market
Treasury yields remained on the rise, with the 2-year continuing to trade above the 10-year, inverting a closely watched measure of the yield curve. India's 10-year benchmark traded sideways ahead of the RBI MPC meet which is due on Friday. The security closed the day at 6.90%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped a two-day winning run today amid cautious gains across most global markets. Losses in financial shares dragged the headline indices lower, though gains in auto, consumer, and metal stocks limited the downside. Broader markets managed to hold on to the green throughout the day. The Nifty Midcap 100 index finished the day 1.4% higher and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.9%.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data and FOMC member's speech."
Global shares dipped, under pressure from concern about persistent inflation, as well as the economic impact of more sanctions on Russia, as the West grapples with the human cost of the war in Ukraine. Investors could get fresh insight into the Federal Reserve's outlook for the economy and interest rates when Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks later in the day, and again on Wednesday with the release of the minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend slide to multi-week lows below 1.0950
EUR/USD has been having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday. Supported by the upbeat ISM Services PMI data and hawkish Fed commentary, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals and dragged the pair to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950.
GBP/USD retreats after rising above 1.3150
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session on Tuesday and advanced to a daily high above 1.3160. With the dollar holding its ground on the back of the upbeat ISM Services PMI report, however, the pair erased the majority of its daily gains.
Gold turns south following a jump above $1,940
Gold has lost its traction after having touched a fresh five-day high above $1,940 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day on hawkish Fed commentary, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Shiba Inu price climbs higher as the community burns 180 million SHIB overnight
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the circulating supply of the Dogecoin-killer shrinks. The community has burned another 179 million SHIB tokens overnight, pulling them out of the supply.
MULN stock retracing on Tuesday as US equity markets trade in the red
MULN stock is down almost 5% at the time of the update, one hour after the US market open. The electric vehicle automaker shares are exacerbating the retracement seen in the Nasdaq and the tech sector.