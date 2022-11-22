Oil prices continue to be under pressure as prospects of a slow in demand have impacted the price by also limiting several upward moves. Prices reacted sharply to rumors yesterday that OPEC+ was considering an output increase, which combined with the overall negative sentiment related to Oil, led to an almost 5% drop with WTI falling to $75 while Brent fell to a low around $82.33. However, the situation changed once those rumors were denied by Saudi Arabia and oil prices quickly recovered those losses by returning to the previous short term trading range. Oil prices are still quite far off from their recent highs and it seems like the upside potential is being limited by a general sense of uncertainty brought by China’s unclear demand prospects while also being impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. In either case, it will be important to see if oil manages to break through this area which seems to be acting as a resistance at the moment but that might require a significant change in sentiment and as was demonstrated yesterday, prices remain very susceptible to news and prone to spikes of volatility.

Crypto continues to struggle as bitcoin fails to return above $16,000

It’s no secret that the crypto market has been experiencing an almost unprecedented state of volatility and uncertainty which was brought by the FTX scandal and subsequent panic. The failure of such a prominent institution in the industry shook investor confidence and has led to a serious evaluation of the safety and reliability of the crypto space as a whole both by consumers as well as regulators and institutional investors who may have been somewhat caught by surprise. The whole situation has led to an interesting development as the correlation between crypto and traditional assets appears to have fallen with cryptocurrencies failing to gain momentum while stocks and indices have managed to make some progress towards a recovery. Bitcoin continues to hover around $15,600 after failing to return above the key $16,000 level and while it will be essential for the king of crypto to hold above the recently tested support, sentiment remains quite negative the chances of breaking through it increase as it continues to test it. As it often happens, Bitcoin is dragging the rest of the market as we can see a negative performance across the board with Ethereum approaching $1000 while most altcoins and small caps are also trading lower. While we may see a rebound from these current levels, any major shift in trend will require a significant improvement of general sentiment in addition to a catalyst which may revive interest in the sector that has fallen from grace.