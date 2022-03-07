The Russian economy continues to be hit by increasing global sanctions as the conflict escalates between Russia and Ukraine and after recent news regarding a potential ban of russian imports from Europe and America has severely impacted the situation as the country continues to be more economically isolated and may have to search for alternative export destinations. While this news has led oil prices to reach the highest level since 2008 with brent spot approaching $140 per barrel, the russian economy continues to suffer from sanctions and with no end to the conflict in sight, we could see a continuation of this trend despite the talks of a nearing agreement on the Iran nuclear deal as well as potential for the US to revoke sanctions on Venezuela in an attempt to stabilize the energy market. While there seems to be a way to compensate for the Russian oil supply down the line, the situation remains dire for the time being and could lead to price testing even higher levels as uncertainty across markets continues to grow.
Halifax HPI shows fastest increase since 2007
House prices rose at the fastest annual pace since 2007 and reached a new record high according to today’s Halifax HPI report with monthly house price growth rising to +0.5% following a slower start to the year. While the annual rate of growth increased by +10.8% and reached the strongest level since June 2007, the impact on household finances is still expected to weigh on the market this year as rising inflation and increased costs could undermine the post-pandemic economic recovery and slow down the housing market significantly as demand becomes severely impacted.
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.