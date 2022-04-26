Oil along with other risk assets is trading higher today as sentiment towards energy commodities and industrial metals improved slightly after declining over the last several days. However, it is important to note that the outlook for oil is still unclear as there are a number of contradicting factors impacting the price of the commodity. On one hand, there is still the risk of a total embargo on Russian oil by the West which is likely to exert an upward pressure on prices. On the other hand, the pandemic situation in China and the country's response to it is creating the risk of an economic slowdown in the world's second largest economy. As China is a major consumer and importer of oil and industrial metals, lower demand from this country could have a visible impact on oil prices as well as other commodities and lead to a domino effect across global markets. Taking a look at the Brent oil chart, we can see that the price bounced off the $100.00 per barrel mark yesterday evening and managed to climb to the $103 resistance zone before pulling back slightly today and heading once again towards the $100. A similar situation can be noticed when looking at the Oil.WTI chart with a pullback from the $100 area and a current test of the $97,77 reaction zone.

Investors focus on today’s mega cap earnings after Twitter accepts Elon Musk takeover offer

After a tense round of negotiations, Twitter accepted Elon Musk's offer and will be bought for $54.20 per share. The company will become private once the deal is completed after he initially became the largest shareholder by buying around 9% of shares. The market reacted favorably to this news with the stock price gaining 5.6% yesterday despite much controversy surrounding the issue. While the situation remains uncertain, it is likely that the effects of this news will have ripple effects across stock markets. However, investors will also be switching their attention to today's mega cap earnings reports in what will be a week filled with high level earnings. Microsoft and Alphabet are due to report their earnings today after market close which could have a noticeable impact on stock markets, particularly the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, both of which have been trying to halt a series of losses.