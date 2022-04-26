Oil along with other risk assets is trading higher today as sentiment towards energy commodities and industrial metals improved slightly after declining over the last several days. However, it is important to note that the outlook for oil is still unclear as there are a number of contradicting factors impacting the price of the commodity. On one hand, there is still the risk of a total embargo on Russian oil by the West which is likely to exert an upward pressure on prices. On the other hand, the pandemic situation in China and the country's response to it is creating the risk of an economic slowdown in the world's second largest economy. As China is a major consumer and importer of oil and industrial metals, lower demand from this country could have a visible impact on oil prices as well as other commodities and lead to a domino effect across global markets. Taking a look at the Brent oil chart, we can see that the price bounced off the $100.00 per barrel mark yesterday evening and managed to climb to the $103 resistance zone before pulling back slightly today and heading once again towards the $100. A similar situation can be noticed when looking at the Oil.WTI chart with a pullback from the $100 area and a current test of the $97,77 reaction zone.
Investors focus on today’s mega cap earnings after Twitter accepts Elon Musk takeover offer
After a tense round of negotiations, Twitter accepted Elon Musk's offer and will be bought for $54.20 per share. The company will become private once the deal is completed after he initially became the largest shareholder by buying around 9% of shares. The market reacted favorably to this news with the stock price gaining 5.6% yesterday despite much controversy surrounding the issue. While the situation remains uncertain, it is likely that the effects of this news will have ripple effects across stock markets. However, investors will also be switching their attention to today's mega cap earnings reports in what will be a week filled with high level earnings. Microsoft and Alphabet are due to report their earnings today after market close which could have a noticeable impact on stock markets, particularly the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, both of which have been trying to halt a series of losses.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.