The IEA stated that the oil market will tighten significantly if the OPEC+ stalemate continues.

Oil prices held firm following the report before dipping lower after the US data.

There was solid buying on dips as equities held firm and the dollar failed to hold its best levels with WTI strengthening to $74.75 p/b at the European close and gains extended to $75.25 p/b.

API data recorded a 3.1mn draw in US crude inventories and gasoline stocks also declined. The data underpinned sentiment, but WT edged lower to $75.0 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $76.30 p/b.