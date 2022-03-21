Oil prices move higher also ahead of talks between EU governments and US President Joe Biden

The USDINR pair opened at 76.08 levels and traded in the range of 76.04-76.16 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.12. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.1347. The USDINR rose because prices of crude oil rose in early trade today, as tensions increased after Ukraine Deputy PM Iryna Vershchuk said there was no chance the country's military would surrender in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Oil prices moved higher also ahead of talks, later this week, between EU governments and US President Joe Biden for a series of summits that aim to harden the West's response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Weakness in domestic and other Asian equity indices also weighed on sentiment for the Indian currency. Most major currencies were down against the dollar today because fighting in Ukraine worsened with no sign of a ceasefire even as diplomatic efforts continued, leading to a weaker risk appetite globally.
China kept its benchmark interest rate for corporate and household lending unchanged today, as expected, although analysts say the case for monetary stimulus is building amid mounting external risks to an already slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate was held at 3.70% while the five-year LPR remained at 4.60%. In Germany, producers' prices show another 1.4% rise on the month, though slightly less than expected, giving another update about how the Eurozone's biggest economy is coping after investor sentiment suffered a record slide in March.
