Oil prices initially held steady on Tuesday, but gradually lost ground as risk appetite deteriorated.

There were also further reservations over demand conditions, especially with concerns over Asian developments. In this environment, WTI retreated to near $66.50 p/b as equity markets moved sharply lower.

API data recorded an inventory draw of 1.2mn barrels which was close to expectations, although crude sentiment remained fragile.

WTI edged higher to $66.60 p/b on Wednesday as risk appetite stabilised with Brent around $69.30 p/b.