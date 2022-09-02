EU Mid-Market Update: European Markets rebound ahead of US jobs numbers; Oil prices higher digesting fresh Iran nuclear deal concerns.

Notes/Observations

- Quiet EU session on the news and data front ahead of US job numbers. Indices carried momentum over from US close which snapped their five day losing streak with DAX leading the pack at +1.3%.

- Overnight, Politico sources in Biden administration said to call Iran response to the Nuclear talks 'not constructive' and note negotiation parties appear to be moving backwards; WSJ correspondent also reported that European official mentioned Iran response was "a disappointing response when we could have closed, and definitely an unreasonable one."

- Emerging market Central Bank members painted color on CPI peaks as RBI’s Das stated inflation peaked in April, while Philippines Central Bank Gov Medalla predicted CPI to drop in H2 2023.

- European commentary continues to revolve around long term stability of energy as Engie CEO stated the energy sector is going to radically change while Sweden PM advised the EU to disconnect energy prices from gas. Further reports circulated from Germany on extending their nuclear plant lifespan.

- US NHC issued update on Tropical Storm Danielle; Noted the tropical storm is expected to meander during the next few days; Danielle is expected to become a hurricane within a day [would be the first hurricane of the Atlantic season].

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng underperforming at -0.7%. EU indices are higher, with bond yields mostly higher. US futures are flat to green. Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +2.8%, WTI +2.8%, UK Nat Gas -15.2%; Crypto: BTC +0.9%, ETH +2.8%.

Asia

-(KR) South Korea Aug CPI M/M: -0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 5.7% v 6.1%e (First slowdown in 7 months); CPI Core Y/Y: 4.4% v 4.5% prior.

-(AU) Majority of economists polled (27/29) expect RBA to hike interest rates by 50bps on Sept 6th to 2.35%; Cash rate at 3.10% by end of the year.

-(KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates inflation to remain at 5.0-6.0% for some time.

-(CN) China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Official: Reiterates to promote new legislation for overseas listings; confirms to implement audit agreement with the US.

-(CN) Shenzhen (China) newspaper said to deny talk of citywide lockdown; Certain districts in Shenzhen have extended COVID-related curbs; thus far office and factory closures have been 'largely avoided'.

Taiwan

-(TW) Taiwan Premier: Shooting down Chinese drone most appropriate thing after repeated warnings to China, China should exercise restraint and not trigger incidents.

Mid-East

-(IR) US said to call Iran response to the Nuclear talks 'not constructive', cites the US State Dept.

-(IR) WSJ's Norman tweets: European official says of Iran response "a disappointing response when we could have closed, and definitely an unreasonable one.".

Ukraine conflict

-(UR) Ukraine Defense Ministry: Russia Pres Putin ordered troops to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk region by Sept 15th.

Europe

-(RU) Russia Agriculture Ministry said to be considering the possibility of a complete ban on imports of vegetable fats used in the confectionery industry from the EU as counter-sanctions.

-(SE) Sweden PM Andersson: EU must disconnect electricity prices from gas.

-(EU) ECB July Consumer Expectations Survey: 12-month inflation unchanged; 3-year inflation raised; 12-month economic growth declined, unemployment raised.

Americas

-(BR) Former Brazil President Lula leads Current President Bolsonaro 45% to 32% ahead of the upcoming Oct 2nd election.

-(US) NHC issues update on Tropical Storm Danielle: The tropical storm is expected to meander during the next few days; Danielle is expected to become a hurricane within a da.

Energy

- US said to call Iran response to the Nuclear talks 'not constructive', cites the US State Dept; Senior Biden administration official said to note negotiation parties appear to be moving backwards [no further details disclosed].

-Gazprom stated Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline orders confirm gas flows expected back at 20% level.

- Engie CEO: Energy Sector as we know it will radically change; Normally there will be no gas shortage; relatively serene on gas situation in France.

-(DE) More German press reports circulating that Germany leans towards extending lifespan of its nuclear plants.

-(UK) UK Milford Haven Port Authority: LNG tanker Athena due in Dragon on Sept 4th.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.84% at 411.10, FTSE +0.82% at 7,206.80, DAX +1.52% at 12,822.00, CAC-40 +0.81% at 6,083.36, IBEX-35 +0.44% at 7,840.50, FTSE MIB +1.17% at 21,552.00, SMI +0.64% at 10,731.92, S&P 500 Futures +0.18%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced into the green through the early part of the session; sectors among those leading to the upside are technology and industrials; lagging sectors include telecom and utilities; Ted Baker confirms to be acquired by Authentic Brands; SLM to be acquired by Nikon; Air Liquide to divest Russian assets; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ted Baker [TED.UK] +1% (trading update; confirms the deal).

- Energy: Uniper [UN01.DE] +6% (Gazprom set to restart Nord Stream 1 turbine tomorrow), Equinor [EQNR.NO] -1% (completes exit from Russia).

- Industrials: Ryanair [RYA.IE] +0.5% (traffic).

- Technology: SLM Solutions [AM3D.DE] +72% (takeover offer).

Speakers

- (IN) India Central Bank (RBI) Varma: Real rate might have to be only slightly above the neutral rate; Too early to say how successful latest round of rate hikes are.

- (IN) India Central Bank (RBI) Gov Das: Domestic inflation peaked in April; Expect inflation to reach 5% in Q1 next year.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Reiterates prior comments watching FX moves with high sense of urgency, volatility increasing in FX Market.

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: Average domestic CPI in 2023 may be within target and close to 4%.

Currencies/fixed income

- No significant catalyst but USD softened as session wore on, putting pressure on USDJPY as it approaches two-decade highs at 140.3.

- EUR/USD continues to trade across parity with slight movement this morning at 0.998.

- GBP/USD (cable) is flat at 1.155 ahead of new PM announcement on Monday.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany July Trade Balance: €5.4B v €4.6Be; Exports M/M: -2.1% v -2.2%e; Imports M/M: -1.5% v 0.1%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone July PPI M/M: 4.0% v 3.7%e; Y/Y: 37.9% v 37.3%e.

- (FR) France July YTD Budget Balance: -€131.2B v -€76.1B prior.

- (ES) Spain Aug Net Unemployment Change: +40.4K v +3.2K prior; Employed at 20.173M v 20.111M prior; Unemployed at 2.924M v 2.884M prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug 26th (RUB): 14.38T v 14.48T prior.

- (BR) Brazil Aug FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: 0.1% v 0.1%e.

- UN FAO July World Food Price Index: 138.0 v 140.9 prior (5th straight decline).

- (NO) Norway Aug Unemployment Rate: 1.6% v 1.6%e.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 37.5K tons v 34.9K tons prior.

- (EU) Daily 3-month Euribor Fixing: 0.763% v 0.712% prior.

- (CY) Cyprus Aug CPI M/M: -0.3% v +1.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.9% v 10.9% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Q2 Current Account (ISK): -39.1B v -50.3B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announces upcoming issuance; To sell €4.8-6.0B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills on Monday Sept 5th.

- (IN) India sells total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2032 and 2061bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR330B in 2024, 2029, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Aug Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -1.2K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 183.3K prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £1.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell OLO Bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico July Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.25 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Aug Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 83.1K prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 26th: No est v $564.1B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil July Industrial Production M/M: +0.7%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -0.3%e v -0.5% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +300Ke v +528K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +300Ke v +471K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +20Ke v +30K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Unemployment Rate: 3.5%e v 3.5% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.7% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.2%e v 62.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 5.2% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.6e v 34.6 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q2 Labor Productivity Q/Q: No est v -0.5% prior.

- 09:00 (SG) Singapore Aug Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): No est v 50.1 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 50.5 prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Factory Orders: 0.2%e v 2.0% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 1.4% prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Final Durable Goods Orders: 0.0%e v 0.0% prelim; Durables (Ex-Transportation): 0.3%e v 0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.4% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.7% prelim.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Aug Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 533.4B prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia July Exports: $5.7Be v $5.55B prior.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.