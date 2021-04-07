Oil prices are back on track, and buying pressure is building up for both Crude and Brent oil. Their prices surged over 1% yesterday, and prices are trading higher today as well. A lot of this is pure because traders are feeling a lot more optimistic about the strength in the economic data. Economic numbers are coming strong from the two biggest economies of the world, China and the US. March data showed that the US services activity hit a record high, and there was an echo of this message in the Chinese services sector.
Having said that, oil traders are still somewhat cautious with their approach as the resurgence of COVID-19 infection remains a challenge. The Covid situation has deteriorated substantially in India, where the third wave of coronavirus has become a lot more dangerous than the previous ones.
Speaking from a technical perspective, crude oil needs to break above the 50-day simple moving average on the daily timeframe, and only that will confirm that oil prices can continue their momentum to the upside. The same goes for Brent oil price as well which is also trading below the 50 days simple moving average on the daily timeframe.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.