Oil prices were down by as much as 3% in today’s trading session, hitting its lowest level since May as a result.
Prices of WTI crude hit an intraday low of $62.62 on Thursday, as the recent bearish sentiment in energy markets continued.
Today’s selloff means that prices have now fallen for six consecutive trading sessions, and comes as oil demand slows.
Last week, the International Energy Agency opted to lower its oil demand forecast as a result due to the spread of the Delta variant.
As of writing, markets have settled, with WTI trading at $64.01.
Robinhood shares drop as trading activity expected to slow
Shares in Robinhood were down by as much as 12% in today’s trading session, as the company warned that trading activity was slowing.
The company which held its earnings call after Wednesday’s closing bell stated that it was expecting lower levels of trading for Q3.
In a statement, it was said that, “For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we expect seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity across the industry to result in lower revenues and considerably fewer new funded accounts than in the prior quarter”.
This led to investors liquidating positions, despite the news that revenue was up 131% to $565 million for the quarter.
$HOOD was down 11.20% as of writing
