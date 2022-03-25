The USDINR pair opened at 76.15 levels and traded in the range of 76.13-76.29 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair closed at 76.20. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.1781. The USDINR pair slipped as crude oil prices eased from their earlier highs after the European Union failed to agree on a plan to boycott Russian oil, and on reports that exports from Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal could resume partially.
A fall in oil prices decreases India's import bill, which supports sentiment for the Indian currency. However, later in the day, some banks stepped in to buy dollars on behalf of importers at relatively lower dollar/rupee levels, which weighed on sentiment for the domestic currency. A fall in domestic equity indices also dampened sentiment for the Indian rupee. Overnight indexed swap rates ended lower today, tracking a decline in crude oil prices, which led traders to receive fixed rates across maturities. The one-year swap rate settled at 4.51% against the previous close of 4.54% and the five-year swap rate closed at 6.00% against 6.04% on Thursday.
Core consumer prices in Japan's capital rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in March, propelled by energy costs that have hit a four-decade high following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The UK retail sales came in at -0.3% over the month in February vs. 0.6% expected. Germany's business sentiment declined sharply in March as expectations logged a record collapse amid the war in Ukraine, survey results from the ifo Institute showed.
