The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 73.05 levels and traded in the range of 72.96 - 73.14 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 73.06 levels. The rupee was steady against the US dollar today because state-owned banks bought the US unit, likely for oil marketing companies near 72.98 a dollar, who may have wanted to take advantage of lower dollar/rupee levels.
Globally, investors are waiting for key jobs data from the US on Friday. Analysts expect the economy to have added 750,000 jobs in August and the unemployment rate to have fallen to 5.2% from 5.4%. Strength in domestic benchmark indices supported the Indian unit.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.3% month-on-month for a 12.1% year-on-year surge. Oil prices edged higher, supported by a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar, though gains were capped by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its policy of only gradual increases to output.
