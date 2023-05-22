Share:

Oil prices have come under significant pressure through Q2, primarily reflecting evidence of increasing Western demand headwinds from a sharp manufacturing slowdown and collateral damage from the US banking sectors.

At the same time, a loss of China's growth momentum has raised concern that so far, healthy onshore demand could stall.

In a mirror reflection of US yield curve adjustments, oil prices continue to price a significant growth deterioration ahead.

The most apparent softening trend in oil fundamentals has come from Western manufacturing, where the contraction in PMIs has mirrored a similar path in oil prices.

And we think there is a bit of a new economy versus the old one at play as EVs are becoming more common and will soon be the vehicle of choice given global green energy mandates.