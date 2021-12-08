Oil prices again posted significant gains on Tuesday with a further recovery from the heavy sell-off recorded late last week.

There were reduced fears surrounding the Omicron variant despite a negative impact on international travel and underlying optimism over demand conditions.

The EIA raised its 2022 crude oil demand estimate and WTI strengthened to 10-day highs above $72.0 p/b.

API data recorded an inventory draw of 3.1mn barrels compared with expectations of a build.

The data boosted confidence, but crude was unable to make further headway with WTI around $71.35 p/b in Asia with Brent around $74.85 p/b.