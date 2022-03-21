Market movers today
No key data releases today. Focus remains on news from Ukraine and potential progress in peace talks.
Later in the week, we will gain some insight on how the global economic activity is being impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine as March preliminary PMIs are released from the euro area, UK and US on Thursday. In euro area, we should see a notable dip, especially in manufacturing activity, given the renewed disruptions the war has created for supply chains.
EU summit is also taking place Thursday-Friday, where governments will likely discuss the economic fall-out from the Ukraine war and possible fiscal support measures.
The 60 second overview
Oil: Brent rose above USD111/bbl overnight and thus to the highest level in a week. Tight market conditions should keep the oil price elevated over the coming months. The US oil rig count dropped last week, i.e. there are no signs US producers are about to ramp up production. However, Saudi Aramco affirmed its plan to increase production capacity to 13mb/d by 2027.
Aluminium: Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia. Alumina is used for making aluminium. Russia is one of the world's largest aluminium producers and depends on Australia for input. Australia is a leading alumina producer due to its rich reserves of bauxite. Aluminium prices rose sharply overnight on the back of the news.
Fed: On Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he favoured raising rates 50bp one or multiple times at upcoming meetings. He also argued the Fed Funds rate should rise above neutral level before year-end. Finally, he noted the war in Ukraine was a reason for caution at last week's meeting.
Equities: Equities concluded a superior week with another superior day on Friday. Equities closed higher across the board, led by the US, taking S&P 500 7% higher for the week. The pick-up in risk will has not been fuelled by an improvement in Ukraine, but simply easing uncertainty: VIX is down roughly 10 points for the week to just north of 20. Alike the overall week, growth was the notable outperformer on Friday. Consumer discretionary and tech were among the best sectors, while defensives (utilities, real estate, staples) underperformed along with energy. The shift in sentiment is evident in sector performance, where semis have outperformed energy (worst performing sector) of 15 percentage points for the week, hence reversing the "war trade". S&P500 1.2%, Dow 0.8%, Nasdaq 2.1% and Russell 2000 1%. Asian markets and US futures have dipped into negative this morning.
FI: On Friday, the European rates market rallied from the get go on no imminent catalyst. Market speculation did mention spill-over from the UK market. That said, spreads remained virtually stable through the day, so it was a 'parallel shift' in the curves, as even the slopes of the curves were broadly unchanged on the day.
FX: For EUR/USD, focus this week turns to rising oil prices, PMIs and Fed speeches: Expect more USD strength. We expect a hawkish shift for the Swiss central bank and for Norges Bank to hike policy rates by 25bp.
Credit: Last week ended on a slightly less benign note with iTraxx main widening 0.8bp to 70.4bp and Xover widening 4.9bp to 339.4bp.
We flag that these generic indices will roll to series 37 from series 36 today. We subsequently estimate that the generic iTraxx main will open around 10bp wider and Xover some mid-twenties higher due to maturity extension and constituents change.
