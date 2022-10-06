Following yesterday's meeting in Vienna, delegations from OPEC countries decided to cut production, the largest since the pandemic broke out. The production cut was estimated at 1-2 million, with the cartel opting for the higher end of the range and deciding to cut oil production at 2 million barrels per day (b/d).
WTI crude oil futures rose toward $88 per barrel on Thursday. So, in one week alone, the price of oil has jumped 10%, turning around from levels seen before the outbreak of war in Europe. OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day, or about 2% of global supply, the largest production cut since the start of the pandemic. Earlier, oil prices fell below $80, which could hit Arab countries' production profitability thresholds, as that's where levels are estimated to balance the budget from oil export revenues.
Oil production cut in response to rate hikes and slowdown
According to comments on the OPEC decision, Saudi Arabia noted that the decision was made in response to rising interest rates in the West and a weakening global economy. In addition, Saudi Arabia added that the decision to cut production was due to the U.S. plan to curb oil prices. Goldman Sachs, in turn, sharply raised its oil price forecast for the fourth quarter to $110 following the OPEC+ decision, Bloomberg reported. Adding to the upward pressure on oil prices, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia may in turn temporarily reduce output in response to the US-led plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil.
White House reacts to rising oil prices
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed the Department of Energy to deliver another 10 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the market next month due to the "continuing negative impact of Putin's invasion of Ukraine" BBN reported. "The President will continue to direct SPR releases as appropriate to protect U.S. consumers and promote energy security" - stated the White House in a press release. According to EIA data, there are still 416 million barrels of oil in the SPR, where two years ago it was more than 650 million and at its peak more than 700 million. The current level is the lowest since 1984. The oil in the SPR is held in underground tanks, which are located in Louisiana and Texas.
Materials, analysis and opinions contained, referenced or provided herein are intended solely for informational and educational purposes. Personal opinion of the author does not represent and should not be constructed as a statement or an investment advice made by Conotoxia Ltd. All indiscriminate reliance on illustrative or informational materials may lead to losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 82.59% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling around 0.6400 and at risk of piercing the year’s low
Disappointing Australian data and a deteriorated market mood weighed on AUD/USD, quickly approaching the 2022 low at 0.6362. RBA’s Financial Stability report coming up next.
EUR/USD extends decline sub-0.9800 as risk aversion intensifies
The American dollar maintains a strong upward momentum amid renewed inflation and recession concerns. EUR/USD further retreated after failing to regain parity mid-week.
Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength
XAUUSD shed some ground on Thursday, currently hovering around $1,713.00. The dollar has gathered momentum as Wall Street opened in the red, holding into negative territory at the time. Also, government bond yields resumed their advances and hold near fresh weekly highs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all
The crypto market displays mixed signals but hints that the bearish trend is not over yet. Adopting a get-in-get-out mentality may be the more favorable approach for investors looking to expose themselves to the market.
US September NFP Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 26 NFP prints.