Oil prices jumped on Friday, as it has been reported that Russia was looking to lower output.
Following price caps imposed on Russian energy by the European Union, Russian have confirmed it will be reducing supply from next month.
Starting next month, Russia will reduce output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), which is roughly 5% of its current output.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed this, stating that, “As of today, we fully sell all our crude output, but as we stated before, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the price ceiling and hence will voluntarily cut production by 500,000 barrels a day.”
WTI crude moved back above $80.00 per barrel following the news.
Gold drops to 5-week low, as US consumer sentiment climbs
Gold prices fell to a five week low on Friday, following the latest U.S. consumer sentiment report.
Figures released from the University of Michigan's preliminary index for February came in at 66.4.
This is the highest reading for the index since January 2022, and better than the 64.9 figure some had expected.
The rise in sentiment further shows that consumers remain confident despite the current global economic slowdown.
XAUUSD hit a low of $1,875.40 on Friday.
