Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI looks to OPEC meeting for clear direction, clings to familiar territories under $59.00

WTI rallies hard by 3.7%, trade news & EIA data bullish

The price of oil has been solid on Wednesday, rallying some 3.7% to a high of $58.64 from a low of $56.26. Bulls got a step ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) headlines today after US government data showed the first decline in US inventories in six weeks.

The trade news was upbeat today, with Bloomberg writing: "that the US and China are "moving closer to agreeing on the number of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal despite tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang."

WTI looks to OPEC meeting for clear direction, clings to familiar territories under $59.00

WTI fails to hold on to recovery gains while trading near $58.35 during early Thursday. The black gold recently surged to the week’s top but pulled back from multiple tops marked in November.

Expectations of a push to broad output cuts by the global oil producers and a lesser than forecast inventory data from the United States (US) propelled the energy benchmark on Wednesday. Also contributing to the prices were the US President’s recent shift conveying “very good” progress in the trade talks with China and the US-Iran tussle.

