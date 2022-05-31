The price of crude oil surged on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to partially ban Russian oil. The embargo will include an exemption of oil delivered via pipelines, which accounts to about a third of EU purchases. It will also exclude oil deliveries to countries like Hungary that depend mostly on Russian oil. Therefore, since Russia is one of the biggest oil producers in the world, analysts expect that there will be shortages in the international market. Oil also rose after signs emerged that China was planning to ease its travel restrictions in the coming weeks.

The euro pulled back slightly even after the relatively strong Euro area inflation data. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s inflation rose faster than expected in May, setting a new record. The headline CPI rose by 8.1% in May from the previous month’s 7.4%. This increase was better than the median estimate of 7.7%. Eurostat attributed this growth to rising energy prices, which increased by 39.2% in May. Food, alcohol, and tobacco prices rose by 7.5%. Excluding these volatile products, core inflation rose by 3.8%. These numbers will put pressure on ECB officials when they hold their meeting next week.

Global stocks declined after the relatively weak Chinese manufacturing output data. The country’s manufacturing PMI rose to 49.6 in May, signaling that the sector is still struggling. The contraction was better than the median estimate of 48. These numbers suggest that while the sector is still struggling, the situation was improving. Elsewhere, Foxconn, one of the biggest manufacturers in the country said that it was confident that supply chains will improve in the second half of the year. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 declined by more than 300 points.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. The trend accelerated, pushing the pair to a high of 119. This price was higher than the important support at 114.17, which was the highest level on May 16. The pair moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved above the neutral level. The pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 120.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair dropped to a low of 1.2593, which was lower than this week’s high of 1.2650. On the four-hour chart, the pair declined below the lower side of the ascending channel while the Relative Strength Index is pointing downwards. It remains slightly above the 25-day moving average. The pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.2500.

AUD/USD

The AUDUSD pair continued its bullish trend after the latest building approvals data from Australia. It rose to a high of 0.7182, which was the highest level since May 9. It is between the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term.