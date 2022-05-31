The price of crude oil surged on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to partially ban Russian oil. The embargo will include an exemption of oil delivered via pipelines, which accounts to about a third of EU purchases. It will also exclude oil deliveries to countries like Hungary that depend mostly on Russian oil. Therefore, since Russia is one of the biggest oil producers in the world, analysts expect that there will be shortages in the international market. Oil also rose after signs emerged that China was planning to ease its travel restrictions in the coming weeks.
The euro pulled back slightly even after the relatively strong Euro area inflation data. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s inflation rose faster than expected in May, setting a new record. The headline CPI rose by 8.1% in May from the previous month’s 7.4%. This increase was better than the median estimate of 7.7%. Eurostat attributed this growth to rising energy prices, which increased by 39.2% in May. Food, alcohol, and tobacco prices rose by 7.5%. Excluding these volatile products, core inflation rose by 3.8%. These numbers will put pressure on ECB officials when they hold their meeting next week.
Global stocks declined after the relatively weak Chinese manufacturing output data. The country’s manufacturing PMI rose to 49.6 in May, signaling that the sector is still struggling. The contraction was better than the median estimate of 48. These numbers suggest that while the sector is still struggling, the situation was improving. Elsewhere, Foxconn, one of the biggest manufacturers in the country said that it was confident that supply chains will improve in the second half of the year. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 declined by more than 300 points.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. The trend accelerated, pushing the pair to a high of 119. This price was higher than the important support at 114.17, which was the highest level on May 16. The pair moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved above the neutral level. The pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 120.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair dropped to a low of 1.2593, which was lower than this week’s high of 1.2650. On the four-hour chart, the pair declined below the lower side of the ascending channel while the Relative Strength Index is pointing downwards. It remains slightly above the 25-day moving average. The pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.2500.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair continued its bullish trend after the latest building approvals data from Australia. It rose to a high of 0.7182, which was the highest level since May 9. It is between the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!