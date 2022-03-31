31 March 2022 – Crude Oil is once again the most popular instrument among retail investors on investment trading platform Capital.com this week, followed by Gold and the NASDAQ index.

Commenting on retail sentiment this week, David Jones, Chief Market Strategist, Capital.com, said:

“In some ways it is quite surprising to me that Oil is still the top-traded market amongst our clients. Obviously crude is still very much in focus because of the ongoing war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion - and there is plenty of price volatility. But it has been fairly directionless over the last three weeks and some traders may take the view that the highs seen at $126 in early March are something of a significant watermark for the price, and perhaps signify a top for now in this great run for oil.

When it comes to the NASDAQ, it is not surprising to see that it is near the top of the table for popular markets. Following the low made on 15 March, the technology index has rallied by more than 15%. That is a massive move in just two weeks and has pulled the NASDAQ back to where it was at the beginning of February - clawing back the losses made (and more) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But with the geo-political backdrop still uncertain and high inflation unlikely to fade any time soon, perhaps some traders will start to question if the recovery in stocks has got ahead of itself for now, and may look to try to book at least some profits, following this rise.

To finish up, just when we thought the meme stock fad was so 2021, the two old stalwarts - GameStop and AMC - are back with a vengeance over the past couple of weeks and US cinema chain AMC was the fourth most popular market with clients this week. The AMC stock price has more than doubled over the past two weeks but there have been some signs of nerves from investors creeping in over recent days, with a short-term switch in sentiment that has seen the stock fall back. So what next? If there is one thing that the past 18 months might have told us about meme stocks, it is that those late to the momentum-party tend to be left out in the cold. Either way, some traders do love volatility, so AMC could remain popular for another week at least.”