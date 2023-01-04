While oil prices move further into the red, European stocks are once again enjoying a good day, putting them well ahead of the US for the year so far.

Europe outpaces the US for another day

“One session is a blip, but two might be a trend. At least, that is what many investors will be hoping about the relationship between US and European stocks. After years in which it was folly to do anything but buy American stocks, there are signs perhaps that non-US equities are coming into their own once again. While US stocks will have been kept in check today because of Fed minutes and then the run of job data, it still looks like investors are much keener on putting their money to work this side of the Atlantic. Sadly for the UK the FTSE 100 hasn't had another day of gains, with miners and oil firms weighing down the index despite a stellar day for Fresnillo as gold surges. ”

Oil prices go into freefall

“It is another day of sharp losses for oil prices too, as it appears OPEC actually boosted production in December. This seems to be totally at odds with the broad expectation of a recession this year, and while we’ll find out who was right in due course, it certainly doesn’t do much for those hoping for oil to recover. Much rides on tonight’s Fed minutes and the rest of the week’s US data; if the end product of that is a weakening dollar then oil might get another lift.”