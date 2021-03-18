The positive news from Alaska for Oil (Alaska’s North Slope holds heavy oil of billions barrels shows 4-years study) is a very important news for oil industries in the long-term period. At the same time the locomotive of the world economy - Asia started to weaken as the Chinese buyers orders went to lower levels. At the same time we can see technical corrections of Oil prices based on a couple of indicators. Combine all these news today and the result is Oil Price WTI (New York) dropped by more than $6 in a couple of hours. The Oil price dropped almost 10% within 8-hours. What will happen further? World-Signals trading strategy is to continue trade in a short position during the Asian session. Although the expected correction upward during the European session on Friday the trend of downward continued. The WTI price started the big fall from $64.70 to $58.24 and is on the way to down below $55 in the next 72-trading hours.

You should be aware of the risks involved in the foreign exchange (FX) market. The material contained here must be used at your own risk. Said material is believed to be reliable, but neither www.World-Signals.com, nor any of its employees guarantee its accuracy or validity, nor are they responsible for any errors or omissions, which may have occurred. The forex, stock, gold and crude oil signals, analysis, and recommendations made by www.World-Signals.com, and any of its employees do not provide, imply, or otherwise constitute a guarantee of performance. All contents, signals, analysis and recommendations are based on data and sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. It should not be assumed that future results will be profitable or will equal past performance, real, indicated or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The World-Signals website and material contained therein is not a solicitation to participate in the FX market. You understand and agree that World-Signals shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages, including but not limited to, damages for loss or profits, goodwill, use, data or other intangible losses. You agree not to reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell, resell or exploit for any commercial purposes, any portion of our services, or access to our services.