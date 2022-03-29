Market movers today

Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will resume in Turkey today, but reports about a potential poisoning of previous peace talk participants leave some uncertainty.

US consumer confidence is the data highlight of the day, but we'll also keep an eye on job openings and quits data for February to gauge the tightness of the labour market. Later in the afternoon, comments from Fed's Harker could capture markets' attention.

The 60 second overview

It has been a back and forth trading session on the back of the war in Ukraine, the lockdown in China as well as the inflation outlook. Initially, we saw a decent rise in global bond yields and a decline in equity markets, but sentiment has turned around such yields were declining and equities rising yesterday.

Oil has declined significantly given the new Chinese lock-down, where Brent fell almost USD 8 to USD 110 per barrel.

This morning, we have seen a similar move in Asian trade with modest gains in equities and modest decline in some government bond markets across the region, while 10Y Treasuries rose 1-2bp and 2Y Treasuries jumped almost 5bp as the speculations of a ceasefire in Ukraine rose. The oil price has also remained stable after yesterday's decline.

The talks between Ukraine and Russia continues today in Turkey. The JPY continues to be under pressure after yesterday's announcement from Bank of Japan that they will buy an unlimited amount of 10Y JGBs in order for yields not to rise. 10Y JGBs trade around 25bp, which is at the upper range of Bank of Japan's range for the 10Y yield.

Equities: Global equities higher again yesterday with US stocks once again ending close to day-high. Three sectors in green for the year energy, materials and financial underperforming yesterday while not worst performing consumer discretionary outperforming, partly lifted by company related news. However, as vol across asset classes is coming down risk budgets allow investors to add more equity exposure and the worst hit during the corrections makes a bigger comeback. This post-correction comeback can last several weeks as both uncertainty and vol is expected to drop further. VIX is down 4 out of the 5 last sessions and by ending south of 20 yesterday, one should not expect much further improvement here. Instead we could look at vol in other asset classes or just look at Europe where the V2X is still at 32 and hence still leaves a lot of room for improvement.

In US yesterday Dow -0.1%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.9% and Russell 2000 -0.6%. Asian markets are mostly higher this morning in a fairly quiet session compared to what we have seen the last month. Futures in Europe is in solid green while US once are flat this morning.

FI: Global yields stabilised yesterday with 10Y US Treasuries moving back below 2.5%, but the curve flattening continued such that the slope of the US Treasury curve between 5y and 30y is now inverse and thus a strong signal for a potential recession in the US economy. The German yield curve has followed the move from the US yield curve, and flattened as well. However, the spread between the periphery and core-EU remain fairly stable despite ECB ending the PEPP.

FX: USD/JPY climbed to above 125 yesterday but ended the day around 124. Surging energy prices, low inflation in Japan and higher US yields are pushing the cross higher. EUR/USD continues to trade around 1.10 but we still believe fundamental factors will pull the cross lower over the next year.

Credit: Credit markets had a solid start to the week, with both CDS indices tightening Monday. iTraxx Xover tightened 7.7bp and Main 1.0bp.