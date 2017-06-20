Oil plunges, enters bear market

Crude oil prices fell to fresh 2017 lows, actually defying the lows set last November previous to OPEC's announcement of an output cut deal. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $43.42 a barrel after trading as low as 42.94, tumbling amid persistent global glut concerns. The slide was triggered by headlines indicating rising production in Libya and Nigeria, both OPEC members and both exempt from the cut agreement. Alongside with US increasing drilling, fears over a global glut came back in full force, leaving the commodity in a bearish market.

Technical readings in the daily chart show that the price is far below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA heading south almost vertically, but currently around 46.50 whist technical indicators resumed their declines, back into oversold territory after a modest upward corrective move earlier today. In the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA leads the way lower, now acting as a major dynamic resistance at 44.50, while technical indicators bounced modestly within oversold readings, overall, maintaining the risk towards the downside. Below 42.90, WTI has room to extend its decline down to 39.23, the low set last July.

Support levels: 42.90 42.40 41.75

Resistance levels: 43.90 44.50 45.20