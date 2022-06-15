May and the first half of June were pretty hopeless for bears on the oil market. The price climbed higher almost every day from a support around 100 USD/bbl. to a resistance around 126 USD/bbl. And all of that was happening with a stronger USD which, in theory, should be a negative factor. That showed us just how strong the demand for the oil was. Rising oil prices became a legitimate concern all over the world, for almost everyone apart from the oil-producing countries.
However, the new week brings hope for sellers. The cracks are starting to appear on the bullish plan on oil. Brent managed to create the triple top formation (blue) and it happened in a nice spot, so the resistance is around 123 USD/bbl. (yellow), tops from March this year.
Currently, the price is testing two crucial supports. The first one is the neckline of the triple-top formation (purple) and the second one is the mid-term up trendline (black). Those two lines keep the bullish dream alive, price breaking them would legitimately bring us a sell signal.
If it happens, the target for the drop will be 115 USD/bbl. (green). This area proved to be a great resistance in April and May and can be a great support now. In case that line is broken too, the next target would be the red up-trendline, which is connecting the mid-term higher lows. Chances that we’ll get there are not limited but a breakout of the green support would lift them significantly. So now, all eyes on the black and purple supports, a breakout there could possibly imitate a nice bearish move.
