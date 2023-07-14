Share:

Because of OPEC intervention and, more notably, Saudi Arabia's most recent voluntary production cuts, Oil markets are looking through China’s industrial malaise and the global manufacturing sector slump – now in its 10th month of (worsening) contraction. At the same time, OECD labour markets and service sectors remain in relatively good health, limiting the potential for policy easing in a still elevated inflation setting.

Forward-looking components in these PMI data sets suggest no imminent positive inflection, with orders-to-inventory ratios flat, which aligns with the bad news from the transportation sectors.

However, we're in a two-speed economy.

While manufacturing historically dominates the business cycle, and its weakness would typically be associated with an encroaching recession, the opposite read is probably more credible, namely that services are so so strong that a widespread recession is less likely, especially since manufacturing may have limited downside from these already weak levels.

And given that services account for 70% of global oil demand, with more services growth from China expected on the horizon due to the stimulus multiplier, it would suggest oil prices will move higher as the market transitions from a relatively balanced June to a supply deficit in July.

I guess the question is, with Oil prices over $80 bbl will China cut back on imports, or will Saudi Arabia start adding more barrels back to the markets?