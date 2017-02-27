Oil markets stuck in a tight range

Still stuck in a narrow trading range, both WTI and Brent rose by 21 cents last week. Friday might have been a lot better if London traders hadnt been suffering from the after effects of the IP dinner, but the boys in long trousers go and and do the Scottish Oil Clubs event on Friday as well. There were bullish remarks by the Opec Secretary General indicating that compliance is good and he included Russia in that which some observers doubt.

As we enter March on Wednesday we will start getting all the reports from the data collecting agencies who will have varying news on February output, if what we are hearing anecdotally it should be ok at the moment but I am sure that there will be the odd ‘rogue poll’. The rig count on Friday showed an increase of 3 overall and 5 in oil which is hardly going to clear the backlog, elsewhere on friday the stats showed that money managers were still very long crude oil.