Oil markets stuck in a tight range
Still stuck in a narrow trading range, both WTI and Brent rose by 21 cents last week. Friday might have been a lot better if London traders hadnt been suffering from the after effects of the IP dinner, but the boys in long trousers go and and do the Scottish Oil Clubs event on Friday as well. There were bullish remarks by the Opec Secretary General indicating that compliance is good and he included Russia in that which some observers doubt.
As we enter March on Wednesday we will start getting all the reports from the data collecting agencies who will have varying news on February output, if what we are hearing anecdotally it should be ok at the moment but I am sure that there will be the odd ‘rogue poll’. The rig count on Friday showed an increase of 3 overall and 5 in oil which is hardly going to clear the backlog, elsewhere on friday the stats showed that money managers were still very long crude oil.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.