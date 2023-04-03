Share:

Over the weekend, OPEC+ members announced significant voluntary oil output cuts, which came as a surprise to investors and caused a spike in oil prices at the start of the week. Eight OPEC and non-OPEC countries announced a total cut of 1.157 million barrels, effective from May and lasting until the end of the year. Additionally, Russia extended its 500 thousand barrel output cut until the end of 2023 despite previous expectations being an end to them by June 2023. This reduction in supply amounts to over 1% of global output and caused oil prices to increase by more than 5%, with Brent trading around $84 and WTI hovering just below the $80 mark. However, these cuts may suggest that OPEC has concerns about demand outlook, which could impact oil prices in the long-term and may prove to be an important factor in the longer term price trends. In addition, Goldman Sachs updated its oil price forecasts following a surprise OPEC output cut. The Bank now expects Brent price of $95 per barrel in December 2023 ($90 prior) and $100 per barrel in December 2024 ($97 prior). The OPEC+ Joint Minister Monitoring Committee is meeting today to provide policy recommendations, and the recent announcements have created uncertainty about their decision which may lead to some additional volatility on the commodity market.

Cineworld shares plummet following news of debt restructuring

Cineworld shares dropped sharply yet again this morning, with prices falling more than 20% on the news that the group has ended proposed sales of its valuable US, UK and European businesses and announced a debt restructuring. After it became pretty clear that a deal for the whole group was unlikely, the cinema group had only a few options left. It seems that they've now chosen to give its creditors the ability to exchange debt for equity and will now most likely look to raise cash by selling assets outside of its core US, UK and European markets. The board says this debt restructuring is a 'vote of confidence' in the group but this may be more of a sign of its lack of options after bids for the group fell below expectations. Given the recent revival of cinemas thanks to blockbusters such as Avatar 2, the firm's creditors have seemingly made a bet that the revival could be sustained in the medium term which may give the group a better chance at a higher valuation in the years to come.