Despite some optimism seen across markets resulting from the potential of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the oil market remains one of the most volatile with prices pulling back slightly after once again rising almost 8% at the start of the week and returning to a previous trading range. Brent pulled back after reaching a high of $115 and is back around $110 today while WTI remains close by as it hovers around $108 as traders await today's API inventory report which is expected to show a 1 million barrel draw. While these reports have not had the usual impact, as the conflict remains the primary source of volatility, it will still be important to see how US inventories are managing while gas prices across the nation continue to reach new highs and add further pressure on the average consumer while driving general inflation to increasingly concerning levels. While an unexpected increase in oil stocks could cause some short term relief, the prospect of several supply deals such as the one with Venezuela and Iran are what could provide some much needed reassurance for the markets as they combat the prospect of supply shortages.
Crypto markets rebound as Bitcoin tests major resistance
While the crypto market has been mostly trading sideways since the sudden increase in demand seen at the beginning of the conflict, today we are seeing a rebound of the major currencies which is driving positive sentiment across the whole asset class. Bitcoin has broken through a key resistance of $42,000 while Ethereum has managed to return above the $3000 level and as has happened in the past, this sentiment was echoed across other smaller currencies as well with the total market cap now approaching $2 Trillion once again. Despite this optimism, as we have previously seen, any moves on this market could be short lived but could drive demand by retail investors while institutions continue to add to their positions in anticipation of mass adoption which has continued to increase throughout these price fluctuations.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, rises above 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold looks vulnerable whilst below $1,941
Gold price remains stuck in a familiar range below $1,940, lacking a clear direction. Treasury yields firm up on hawkish Fed while the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.