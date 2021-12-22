Oil prices continued to recover during Tuesday with the wider boost to risk appetite helping to underpin confidence.

Markets also attempted to focus on the potential for stronger conditions during 2022, although there were still important reservations surrounding the short-term Omicron outlook. Overall, WTI posted a net advance to near $71.30 p/b.

API data recorded an inventory decline of 3.7mn barrels which provided an element of support. WTI held around $71.25 p/b on Wednesday with Brent close to $74.0 p/b.