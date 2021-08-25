Crude oil continued to regain ground on Tuesday with support from a weaker US dollar and rebound in risk conditions.
The full approval of the Pfizer vaccine also boosted confidence that the Delta variant could be brought under control.
Oil also gained a limited boost from outages at some Mexican rigs and WTI posted net gains to just above $67.70 p/b.
API data recorded an inventory draw of 1.6mn barrels, slightly below market expectations.
WTI traded around $67.40 p/b on Wednesday with Brent just around $70.25 p/b.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750, shrugging off weak German data
EUR/USD has turned higher on the day, topping 1.1750 after falling earlier in response to German IFO Business Climate, which missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is paring losses it suffered in previous days and ahead of Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.