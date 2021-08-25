Crude oil continued to regain ground on Tuesday with support from a weaker US dollar and rebound in risk conditions.

The full approval of the Pfizer vaccine also boosted confidence that the Delta variant could be brought under control.

Oil also gained a limited boost from outages at some Mexican rigs and WTI posted net gains to just above $67.70 p/b.

API data recorded an inventory draw of 1.6mn barrels, slightly below market expectations.

WTI traded around $67.40 p/b on Wednesday with Brent just around $70.25 p/b.