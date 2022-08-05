Markets
US equities slipped on Thursday as mixed earnings outlooks and more hawkish Fed official commentary offered little encouragement to investors ahead of today's US Non-Farm Payroll. A return in US-China tensions also weighed on sentiment following headlines that 22 Chinese Air Force planes entered Taiwan's air defence zone and crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.
Oil prices continued their slide and should promote the peak inflation narrative, which seems sufficient enough to keep the markets supported for now.
Still, market exhaustion and nonfarm payroll anticipation were common themes among markets during the reasonably quiet New York session on Thursday.
Oil
The most meaningful read-through from this week is the oil markets' newfangled predisposition to treat the bearish news as overly bearish and discount good news.
The deteriorating demand picture in the US seemingly justified the downswing despite OPEC's reluctance to deploy strategic spare capacity.
Forex
Risk traded firm into the NY afternoon, assisting EM FX outperformance.
In G10, GBP tumbled despite the Bank of England's most significant rate hike of 50bp since 1995 and the reasonably hawkish short-term guidance but retraced most of the move throughout the rest of the New York session.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!