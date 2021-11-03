Oil prices were again subjected to choppy trading on Tuesday with uncertainty ahead of Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting. Underlying sentiment held firm, but there was a negative impact from US dollar gains.

WTI traded in an $83.0 - 84.0 p/b range for much of the day before settling around the middle of the range.

API data recorded an inventory build of 3.6mn barrels, although gasoline and Cushing stocks declined which provided some relief.

Oil prices overall were still on the defensive with WTI around $82.60 p/b and Brent near $83.75 p/b amid caution ahead of the OPEC meeting.