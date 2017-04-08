Oil lifts inflation expectations, USD likely to follow
Oil rally to $50 levels has restored some confidence in the markets. It has lifted the inflation expectations in the US and across the advanced world.
However, the greenback isn’t really tracking the rise in the inflation expectations. The chart below clearly shows a divergence between the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectation rate and the Dollar Index.
The dollar has steadily dropped this year in line with the falling inflation expectations
Divergence - The forward inflation expectations bottomed out at 42.53 on June 26 and currently stand at 50.00 levels. The American dollar ignored the rise in the inflation expectations and continued to lose weight throughout July. The DXY hit a one-year low of 92.60 levels this week.
Oil is lifting inflation expectations
- The inflation expectations have closely followed oil prices this year. Both topped out in January-February 2017 and bottomed out in late June.
- No wonder, the economists are once again calling for pickup in inflation in the coming months.
- Central banks may once again stress the need to look through the transitory factors [oil-led spike in inflation] and wait for more evidence of sustained wage price inflation. Nevertheless, rising inflation expectations is good news for the USD as markets would once again start believing in the Fed’s view that inflation is on the path to hit the 2% target.
The USD is likely to track inflation expectations higher in the coming weeks as-
- The Greenback is extremely oversold
- The labour market remains strong, wage growth showed signs of life in July
- The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - Core PCE price index ticked higher in June
Dollar Index - Bullish RSI divergence confirmed
Daily chart
- Today’s spike to 93.75 confirms a bullish price-RSI divergence and has opened doors for a ‘catch up job’ with the rising inflation expectations.
- The descending trend line is seen offering resistance around 96.00 levels.
- On the downside, only an end of the day close below 92.60 [recent low] would open doors for a sell-off to 90.00 levels.
USD bearish scenario: A fresh sell-off in oil prices could weigh over the inflation expectations and the US dollar.
