Oil prices leap on EU oil ban
Oil prices leapt higher overnight as markets digested the impact of the proposed EU ban on Russian oil imports. Additionally, the OPEC+ JTC is indicating that there will be no change in the monthly schedule of production increases, with some members in fact noting that China’s demand has slumped.
Brent crude rose by 4.05% to USD 111.10 overnight, with WTI climbing by 3.90% to USD 107.55 a barrel. In Asia, Brent and WTI have had a muted session, adding just 0.50% each to USD 110.60 and USD 108.10 respectively. In the bigger picture, Brent crude is still in a broader USD 100.00 to USD 120.00 range, and WTI in a USD 95.00 to USD 115.00 range. Only a weekly close above or below those levels signals a new directional move.
Overall, we remain in a situation where the Ukraine/Russia conflict and the inability of OPEC+ to even meet their pre-agreed quotas is keeping spot prices tight, while China’s covid-zero-induced slowdown is acting to cap price increases. With the sanction situation on Russia escalating, and with Russian retaliation not out of the question, I believe the risks of the Ukraine conflict becoming more fully priced into energy markets are increasing.
Gold rallies on a weaker US dollar
Gold rose sharply overnight as the US dollar plummeted post-FOMC after the Fed hiked by 0.50% as expected, and eased concerns around future 0.75% hikes. Gold rose 0.70% to USD 1881.50 an ounce, before continuing its rally in Asia, gaining an impressive 1.10% to USD 1901.65 today.
The move in Asia is unusual, even more so because other asset classes in Asia are not showing a strong continuation of the US dollar sell-off seen overnight, although Asian currencies have rallied modestly in trading today. I suspect the buying is coming out of China as that market had returned from holidays today.
From a technical perspective, gold reclaimed the 100-day moving average at USD 1881.00 overnight, which becomes intraday support, followed by USD 1850.00 and USD 1835.00 an ounce. Gold faces resistance at USD 1920.00 and USD 1960.00 an ounce. It is too early to say that gold prices have turned a corner. If the US dollar correction lower continues, then gold can certainly continue rallying. But if the US dollar sell-off runs out of steam, then gold will struggle to maintain gains above USD 1900.00 an ounce.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 0.7100 after reversing Fed-led rally on inflation woes, RBA MPS, NFP eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around pre-Fed levels after the recent two-day zero-sum game. Equities slumped, yields rallied and the US dollar regained its charm during the risk-off US session. RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US jobs report will be important for immediate directions.
EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly support around 1.0550
EUR/USD remains pressured after taking a U-turn from one-week high. The pair stays depressed at around 1.0540 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after the bear’s return to the table the previous day. Bears aim for the latest multi-month low unless crossing 100-SMA.
Gold extends pullback from the key EMAs toward $1,850, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the back foot at around $1,873, down 0.20% intraday as traders react to the latest bout risk-off mood during full markets on Friday. The metal’s declines could also be linked to the anxiety ahead of the crucial US employment report for April.
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities. Polkadot price is portraying itself as an unfavorable digital asset lately.
We’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation – Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing
The major-currency central banks are done for the moment and we’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation. Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing. The CME Fed funds tool yesterday, before the Fed decision, had shown a 95% chance of a 75 bp hike.