Oil is probing above six-week congestion top at $54.30

Oil is extending bull-leg from $52.67 (16 Feb low/daily cloud top) and attacking key short-term barrier at $54.30 (six-week congestion top). Strong bullish setup of technical studies on lower and larger timeframes supports the action, with close above $54.30 barrier needed to signal eventual break higher and expose key barrier at $55.22 (high of recovery phase from $26.04, Feb 2016 low), the highest since July 2015. Initial support lies at $53.91 (session low), with strong support at $53.31 (rising daily Tenkan-sen/10/20SMA bull-cross), expected to contain extended corrective dips.

