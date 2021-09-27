Oil is in uptrend but it’s getting close to historical resistance. Daily candlestick/pattern configuration is a signal for a short trade.

At this point we can clearly see the resistance. It’s highlighted in green. If we saw the market moving down that would be considered a pullback. I am aiming for a short trade on a bearish candlestick pattern configuration. Watch for it on a daily TF and look for 71.60 and 70.20 as the targets.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

