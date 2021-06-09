Oil is bullish and we should see a continuation to the upside. the 78.6-88.6 zone is where we expect the price to bounce.

A bounce off the zone is supported by a trendline and the W L3 camarilla pivot. We should see an extension to the upside and possible move towards D H5 71.86. This looks like a bullish continuation move and a close above 70.50 could make a direct bounce to the TP. Buying the dips is a good option.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.