Oil has formed a 1-2-3 pattern and we might see further move down. I have secured 280 pips from my entry.
Historical selling has been aligned with the now moment. 71.00 is major support now. If the price makes a close below on a daily timeframe we should see a continuation down towards 69.05 and 68.56. As long as the current high is a resistance we should see a bearish correction down. Watch for price action.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
