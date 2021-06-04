As explained in a recent article, the Canadian Dollar has been experiencing and is expected to continue experiencing an overall bullish movement for more than a year now.
The employment reports are the hot topic of the week, since after encouraging employment in the Eurozone and Germany, next on tap are US Non-Farm payrolls and the Canadian employment release. The latter however is expected to disappoint for May as the unemployment change is expected to increase. Canadian employment is projected to post a -40.0k drop for April amid increased restrictions as infections ramped higher, while the unemployment rate should come in at 8.2%.
Meanwhile, with a few hours left before the release, USDCAD has extended the pair’s rebound to an 8-day high at 1.2128. The broadly stronger US Dollar and the imminent labour market reports out of both the US and Canada have inspired profit taking/position trimming. This has overridden the influence of higher oil prices.
USOIL yesterday printed a 32-month high at $69.40 following EIA data, which marked a near 5% gain on the week thus far, and has since remained underpinned. The EIA inventory data showed a 5.1 mln bbl fall in crude stocks. The Street had been expecting a 2.0 mln bbl draw, though the API reported a 5.4 mln bbl draw after the close on Tuesday. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies, seen down 1.5 mln bbls, actually rose 1.5 mln bbls, while distillate stocks were up 3.7 mln bbls, versus expectations for a 1.0 mln bbl increase. A neutral report overall.
Nonetheless, the spike higher remains supportive to oil correlating currencies, such as the Canadian Dollar. Crude markets have been underpinned by the OPEC+ group agreement this week to maintain production quotas — ie maintain supply at sub-capacity levels — despite improving global demand projections. As for the Canadian jobs data, it is likely to contrast the US jobs report, which is likely to paint a more robust picture, although there are still pandemic-era anomalies that are curtailing labour supply. Canada also released Q1 productivity and the April Ivey PMI reports. Hence the overall bullish outlook for the Canadian Dollar in the bigger-picture remains with or without a beat on jobs data today, given the success of Covid vaccinations and ramping-up global supply capacity for vaccine production, which along with massive global stimulus should keep the global reflation trade on track into 2022.
If the Canadian labor report misses forecasts and we see USDCAD extending higher then immediate Resistance levels fall at the May highs, at 1.2145, 1.2180 and 1.2193 (200-period EMA in 4-hour). Further buying pressure above this level could lift the asset to 50-DMA at 1.2280.
On the contrary, an encouraging jobs report could benefit Loonie against Greenback, and could drive USDCAD to the mid of its 2-week range, at 1.2070 (also 20-period SMA on the 4-hour chart). A break below the latter could retest the 1.2000 psychological level which provides strong support, though sell-stops are reported parked under the figure. A break there would bring the May 2015 low of 1.1920 and 2013 highs into view.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Erratic figures set to shape USD/CAD's battle with 1.20
How low can USD/CAD go? The currency pair has already hit the lowest since May 2015, but there might be more in store.