Crude oil pushes higher on expectation of further relaxation in OPEC+ production cut regime. But appetite in energy stocks remain subdues on rising environmental pressures. FTSE 100 is well-positioned to benefit from the global reflation trade, though I don’t expect a sizeable portfolio reshuffle before Friday’s US jobs report. Amazon and Apple test important support, Tesla could extend gains as Elon Musk claims he’s built the fastest car ever.

This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.