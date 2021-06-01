Crude oil pushes higher on expectation of further relaxation in OPEC+ production cut regime. But appetite in energy stocks remain subdues on rising environmental pressures. FTSE 100 is well-positioned to benefit from the global reflation trade, though I don’t expect a sizeable portfolio reshuffle before Friday’s US jobs report. Amazon and Apple test important support, Tesla could extend gains as Elon Musk claims he’s built the fastest car ever.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.22 after upbeat EZ data
EUR-USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.