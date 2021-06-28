Crue Oil trades higher impulsively.

Has room for more upsdie to 75-76 area.

Stocks may be approaching intraday resistance.

Crude oil remains in the uptrend as expected and there can be room for more upside towards 75-76 area within a projected wave 5 of v, while stocks are in the uptrend.

However, keep in mind that stocks can be also approaching intraday resistance, so watch out for limited rise and be aware of another slow down soon.

Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

