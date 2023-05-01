WTI oil stabilises near $75 for the third day at the lowest monthly level. The economic slowdown is dragging down the Crude, but OPEC+ coordination supports the market. Oil has returned to a range from which an exit promises to have a dam-breaking effect.
Volatility in oil declined after the market closed a 7% gap that had formed following an unexpected OPEC+ quota cut over the weekend in early April. The current level of around 75 also acted as the bottom of the trading range from December to March.
Oil's decline accelerated in the first half of March, finding support only near $64 as markets began to price in a reversal of the Fed's rate cut. OPEC quota cuts and Russia's voluntary production cuts pushed the price up to $83 by mid-month.
The 200-day moving average was a critical resistance level in the second half of April. Oil failed to breach this line and remained within the bearish trend. At the beginning of the week, the price fell below the 50-day moving average in a sharp move. The dynamics of oil near key moving averages prove that the market remains bearish, with deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.
The $65-67 area looks like an attractive target for the bears. There are many pivot points from 2021 onwards. Before that, there was significant resistance in 2019. In addition, the 200-week moving average, the most crucial indicator of the long-term trend in commodities, is close to $67.
Nevertheless, sellers should remain cautious, as a sustained decline in prices will almost certainly attract the attention of OPEC.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1000 amid renewed USD strength
EUR/USD has started the new week under modest bearish pressure and retreated below 1.1000 during the European trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength and weighs on the pair ahead of the ISM's Manufacturing PMI report for April.
GBP/USD extends correction, closes in on 1.2500
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2550 during the European trading hours on Monday after having touched its highest in nearly 10 months on Friday. The renewed USD strength ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI report seems to be forcing the pair to stretch lower.
Gold falls below $1,980 as US yields rebound
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below $1,980 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.5% and gains more than 1% on the day ahead of key US data, weighing on XAU/USD.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.