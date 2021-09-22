Oil
Oil prices moved modestly to the upside on Tuesday after concerns related to the outlook of oil demand countered the shortfall by OPEC countries to inject sufficient supply to meet the current demand. On the demand side, as per Russian reports, the country does not believe that the demand for oil will reach the scale seen in 2019 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the supply side, OPEC+ countries and Russia failed to supply enough oil to meet current consumption and produced less than agreed in the OPEC+ agreement, implying that the supply-demand gap could widen further.
Investors should keep in mind, however, that nuclear talks between Iran and the US may resume in the coming weeks, with a successful dialogue potentially leading to the lifting of sanctions against the country. This scenario could likely result in an increase in oil supply.
Below is the chart for crude il showing important price levels that traders needs to keep a close eye on.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
