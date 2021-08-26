Oil
Oil prices have been rallying recently based on both demand side and supply side pressures. On the demand side, the four-week average of the total product supplied in the U.S. rose to about 21 million barrels per day. This is the highest amount since March last year. Similarly, crude oil stockpiles settled at 432.6 barrels last week, dropping 3 million barrels. The data suggests a rise in demand by consumers owing to a curb in rising coronavirus cases and economic reopening. During last three days, both Brent and WTI soared nearly 10%.
On the supply side, oil prices gained support from the fall in production by Mexico after the spark of a fire in one of its oil setups. However, the state-run production unit is forecasted to resume output around August 30. Moving forward, fluctuations in oil prices are projected to continue, but traders can expect to see an overall strength in prices as economies get closer to pre pandemic normalcy and OPEC continues to remain disciplined in its supply.
Technical analysis
Crude oil prices have crossed above the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame and now the price is likely to challenge the 100-day SMA on the daily time frame. There is no doubt that oil prices were extremely oversold and snap back was likely to take place. The bulls still need to break the downward trend line, and one it is broken, we may see the crude oil price picking up more steam.
The near term resistance is at 74 while the support is at 59.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1750 amid dollar rebound, Jackson Hole eyed
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3750 on Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.