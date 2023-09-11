Share:

The past week presented a formidable challenge for global stock markets, although there was a glimmer of stability in North American and European major indices by the week's end. One primary catalyst behind this recent volatility has been the relentless surge in oil prices, which has exacerbated concerns about inflation precisely when many major central banks had hoped to conclude or be in the final stages of their interest rate hikes. Notably, oil prices soared to their highest levels in the current year, breaching the $87 mark. This surge was instigated by a coordinated announcement where Saudi Arabia and Russia revealed their intentions to extend voluntary production cuts, set at 1 million barrels per day and 300,000 per day, respectively, through the remainder of the year.

Inflation continued to haunt financial markets during the first week back from a summer lull. Bond yields, which had briefly eased in late August, resumed their upward climb, with 10-year Treasuries hovering around the 4.3% mark midweek before settling somewhat. These persistently high yields exerted pressure on equities, leading to a dip in the S&P 500 following a lacklustre August performance.

The primary driver of this underlying inflation concern has been the relentless surge in oil prices. Adding to this complex mix, the limited U.S. economic data available last week yielded some surprisingly resilient figures, including a robust services ISM reading of 54.5 and a further decline in jobless claims, reaching a low of 216,000.

As the Federal Reserve prepares for its upcoming monetary policy meeting in a few weeks, all eyes are now fixed on Wednesday's pivotal U.S. consumer price (CPI)report for August, and energy prices are set to take center stage in the data. Current estimates suggest that gasoline prices surged by approximately 10% during the month when adjusted for seasonal variations. This surge alone is expected to contribute a four-point increase to the CPI.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled for its own meeting this week. Given the ongoing rotation in voting members and recent economic data indicating weakness, the prevailing sentiment is that the ECB will likely remain steady this time. However, it's worth noting this could be a hawkish pause as inflationary pressures persist throughout the region, setting the stage for potentially heated policy discussions at the ECB in the months ahead.

The ECB now faces some issues. One of Europe’s biggest trading partners, China, is facing a lot of headwinds, and its growth prospects have been chopped. That is bad news for the Euro Area economy. Until now, it has avoided a technical recession, but momentum is slowing. Real GDP in Q2 was revised sharply, from the initial estimate of +0.3% q/q (1.1% annualized) to +0.1% q/q (0.5% annualized), dragged down by exports. And Germany, the former star performer, could contract in Q3, given hefty declines in July factory orders (-11.7%) and industrial production (-0.8%), and two consecutive contractions in the composite PMI.