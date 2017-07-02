Oil – fresh bearish extension pressures strong support at $52.10
US CRUDE OIL
Oil price is in red for the second day and heading towards key near-term support sat $52.10 zone, after repeated failure to sustain break above former high at $54.06.
Two-legged pullback from 02 Feb spike high at $54.32 is now pressuring $52.10 support (also Fib 61.8% of $50.89/$54.32 upleg), loss of which could trigger further acceleration lower towards next strong support at $51.83 (top of thick daily cloud, reinforced by ascending 55SMA).
Downside pressure is maintained by near-term technicals in firm bearish setup, with daily bulls are losing traction.
Broken daily Kijun-sen & Tenkan-sen lines lay at 52.96 & 53.27 respectively and offer good resistances.
Only firm break above Tenkan-sen would sideline current bearish threats.
Res: 52.96; 53.27; 53.53; 54.06
Sup: 52.10; 51.83; 51.70; 50.89
