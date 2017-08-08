Oil forecast: Weekly 100-MA hurdle stands exposed, focus on OPEC meeting

Brent oil prices dropped to a low of $51.37 before recovering sharply to end the day with marginal losses at $52.23 levels. Prices bounced off from the support offered by the trend line sloping downwards from the April high and May high. The trend line has been offering support for the last three trading sessions.

Oil has rallied close to 18% from the lows seen in June due to -

OPEC deal: the group is taking more than 1 million barrels per day off the market

Big drawdowns in the US inventories: last month saw a drawdown of more than 7 million barrels

OPEC members have talked about deeper cuts

Factors limiting oil price rally

Low compliance rate: As per the recent calculations, the compliance dropped to 86% in July, the lowest level since January

Oil deal is at the mercy of Libya and Nigeria: Libyan output has increased 50% to 852,000 barrels since November. While Nigeria has agreed to cap its output in the future, Libya remains non-committal.

Venezuela crisis could lift oil prices

It is being reported that an oil embargo on Venezuela could lift prices to $80

Focus on OPEC meeting

OPEC and other oil exporters are meeting today in Abu Dhabi to discuss how to improve compliance with a deal to cut output. Another major topic to be discussed is the inclusion of Libya in the oil deal.

Markets doubt the OPEC meeting will deliver… that essentially means the bar of expectations has been low. Thus, prices may spike if the Cartel talks about including Libya into the output cap deal.

Technicals

Daily chart

Observations

Falling trend line breached

Bullish symmetrical triangle breakout

14-day RSI is bullish and yet to hit overbought territory

View:

Repeated rebound from the descending trend line support, coupled with the bullish RSI indicates the Brent oil prices are set to test the weekly 100-MA located at $53.53 levels.

On the downside, only two consecutive daily closes below the 10-DMA would indicate that the oil prices have topped out.