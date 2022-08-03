Oil prices fall, as OPEC marginally increase output

Oil prices fell to their lowest levels in over two weeks on Wednesday, as OPEC+ opted to marginally increase output.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Russia, agreed to raise their output levels by 100,000 barrels a day from next month.

However, due to disruptions in the supply chain, some members will be unable to meet this quota, meaning that the actual increase will be roughly half the agreed amount.

This comes as a disappointment to the U.S. President Joe Biden who has been pressuring the cartel to do more in relation to increasing output.

In a statement following the decision OPEC+ started, "The severely limited availability of excess capacity necessitates utilizing it with great caution in response to severe supply disruptions".

Despite this, WTI Crude fell to a low of $90.82 on the news.

S&P 500 rallies services activity unexpectedly rises

The S&P 500 was trading higher on Wednesday as markets reacted to better than expected services data.

Figures from the Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index rose to 56.7 from 55.3 a month earlier.

This is the highest level in three months, and comes whilst the business activity index rose to its highest point since January.

Typically, a reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector, and July’s number exceeded expectations for a reading of 53.5.

As of writing this the S&P 500 is trading 1.73% higher.