Oil prices fall, as OPEC marginally increase output
Oil prices fell to their lowest levels in over two weeks on Wednesday, as OPEC+ opted to marginally increase output.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Russia, agreed to raise their output levels by 100,000 barrels a day from next month.
However, due to disruptions in the supply chain, some members will be unable to meet this quota, meaning that the actual increase will be roughly half the agreed amount.
This comes as a disappointment to the U.S. President Joe Biden who has been pressuring the cartel to do more in relation to increasing output.
In a statement following the decision OPEC+ started, "The severely limited availability of excess capacity necessitates utilizing it with great caution in response to severe supply disruptions".
Despite this, WTI Crude fell to a low of $90.82 on the news.
S&P 500 rallies services activity unexpectedly rises
The S&P 500 was trading higher on Wednesday as markets reacted to better than expected services data.
Figures from the Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index rose to 56.7 from 55.3 a month earlier.
This is the highest level in three months, and comes whilst the business activity index rose to its highest point since January.
Typically, a reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector, and July’s number exceeded expectations for a reading of 53.5.
As of writing this the S&P 500 is trading 1.73% higher.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!