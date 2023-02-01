Oil markets have reasons for higher prices in principle. China’s re-opening should stimulate demand, OPEC is expected to keep production levels unchanged, hopes of a dovish Fed, and the EU ban on Russian refined products is due to come into effect on February 5. So, should all this keep oil markets supported over the next few weeks?
Fed risk
The first risk to higher oil markets is the Fed meeting tonight. Expectations are set for the Fed to hike by 25bps, but the forward guidance is still unclear. Will the Fed signal a coming pause and potential cut? Or will the Fed surprise markets and signal that it sees the terminal rate going higher to 5.5% this year and staying there all year? The more dovish the decision the better that should be for oil as a weaker USD lifts oil prices.
China re-opens
Service PMI data for January from China came in higher than expected with an expansionary reading of 54.4, well up from the 47.3 expected. This bodes well for China’s re-opening narrative. Yes, this was boosted by the Lunar New Year holidays, but this is clearly a country starting to operate in a pre-Covid way. Over the medium term, this bodes well for demand levels for oil. IMF raised its 2023 global growth forecast to 2.9% from 2.7% citing resilience in advanced economies and China’s reopening.
OPEC+ meeting
There is no change expected in this meeting today. The sources out prior to the meeting all point to no change in production levels from OPEC+ JMMC panel due to current market uncertainties.
Russian Oil ban
Russia intends to expand diesel exports in February despite the EU ban with Feb seaborne diesel exports planned at 2.74mln. Furthermore, Russian oil exports by sea rose to a 2-month high of 3.2mln bpd in the second week of January after falling to an average of 2.6mln bpd in December. So, how effective will the EU ban be? Where will this extra supply from Russia end up as in the past the EU has been the main market? The impact of this ban is not yet clear.
Conclusion
There are reasons for oil to remain supported and there is key technical support on the higher time frames, so the risk can be easily limited for traders looking at seeing whether oil markets have some upside ahead of them despite the uncertainties that are clearly there.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as Fed raises policy rate by 25 bps
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300, eyes on Powell
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300 as US Dollar stays resilient after the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated its willingness to continue to hike rates. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold edges higher toward as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 in the American session. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD edge higher ahead of Powell's press conference.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.